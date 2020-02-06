Local
Sunday River Resort

Sunday River Ski Area Announces 10-Year Improvement Plan

The Maine 3-mile ski resort has announced on Wednesday new changes to enhance visitors experience

Maine's Sunday River says it intends to replace and upgrade six ski lifts, build a mountain observation tower and a mountain roller coaster, and add housing as part of a 10-year plan.

Some of the steps outlined Wednesday, like building a multi-story observation tower and renovating the 6,000-square-foot ballroom at Grand Summit Hotel, could start in the next year.

To enhance the summer experience, the resort plans to install a single-rail mountain coaster that would travel from the top of the North Peak down to South Ridge in a seated cart.

