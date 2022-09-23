Sunny and Breezy Friday as Autumn Gets Underway

Welcome to fall! The Autumnal Equinox was ushered in with thunderstorms and showers on Thursday, but behind it is a refreshing airmass. It’s been quite the week. Sunday held highs near 90 degrees with thunderstorms…and we’ve turned the corner to Friday morning with chilly temperatures as most sit in the 40s, with feels like temperatures in the 30s.

A few spots across Northern New England drop into the 30s. As clouds continue to break, the day will be sunny but also breezy. Persistent northwest winds blow across New England with 30 to 40 mile-per-hour gusts. Not ‘too’ far away, Fiona will produce stronger winds in southeastern Canada. Its wind energy will be enough to bring rough waves across the New England coastal waters this weekend.

Getting in the water isn’t advised, as it will be too dangerous and difficult to navigate for most. For those hoping to get one last taste of summer, the air will be too cold to even dip your toes in, with Saturday morning being the coldest start to the day since mid-May.