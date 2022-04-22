Sunny and Breezy With Temps in the 60s

Today is the pick of the week (and weekend) with highs in the 60s and sunshine. The wind, however, stays strong from the west through sunset again. We have red flag warnings for part of New England, and a high wildfire danger everywhere due to the dry brush, very low humidity levels, and gusty winds. Tonight we drop to the 40s and 30s with a clear sky…great for star gazing!

You'll still be able to spot the Lyrid Meteor Shower tonight

The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaked last night with 15-20 meteors per hour. But no worries, the next several nights we can still see meteors. Look for the constellation Lyra, high in the evening sky and the meteors will radiate out from that center point.

Another stargazer's dream is the planet alignment over the next several nights. By the end of this month, the crescent moon will also join in on the line of planets low on the east, southeast horizon. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are all in alignment just before sunrise in the northern hemisphere.

Mostly dry weekend, but cooler than Friday

The weekend should stay mainly dry. There is a weak front heading in for Saturday into Sunday. Temps are a touch warmer Saturday in the 60s, versus in the 50s and even 40s Sunday. A backdoor front pushes in an onshore wind, clouds, some drizzle and temps in the 40s to 50s at the coast, far inland (far western MA and CT) sunny and 60s. The backdoor front seems to be moving pretty far inland now. Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until next Tuesday. An offshore low pressure system may cut off from the overall weather pattern and stall out. If this happens, we can see rounds of showers, a cool onshore flow and clouds around for a few days.