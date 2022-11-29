Local

forecast

Sunny and Seasonable Ahead of Storms Moving in Wednesday

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're looking at mostly sunny and seasonable weather for Tuesday, with highs in the middle 40’s. Clouds will arrive overnight, making for a cloudy start to Wednesday.

By the afternoon on Wednesday, rain and wind are likely, with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph. A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday in anticipation of these conditions. Temperatures will be very mild, likely in the upper 50s.

By Thursday, look for sun and clouds. It will be windy and cold, with highs in the lower 40s. The wind will die down some on Friday, when it will be mostly sunny.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is forecast to be mild with showers. Sunday looks pleasant and mostly sunny, with highs near 50.

