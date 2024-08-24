Sunny and warm Saturday to kick off the weekend

It’s a stupendous weekend! Sunny skies carry us both days, with a few more clouds tomorrow afternoon than today.

Sea breezes will be a common feature, mainly on the North Shore and throughout the Seacoast of New Hampshire. That will knock us back to the upper 70s in the afternoon right at the water’s edge. Still a very beach-worthy weekend.

We’re also seeing highs both days crest near 80 with dry air Saturday and slightly more humid air Sunday. By late afternoon Sunday, a weak area of low pressure will drop into New England in the upper atmosphere.

This will help the clouds blossom and could lead to 1 or 2 random quick-hitting showers. Most of us will not even notice a difference in the sky, but the (un)lucky few may see skies darken after 5pm.

The showers become more numerous by Monday, however, as this upper low sits over us. Downpours will be common in any of the heavier showers and a rumble of thunder is possible.

Much of next week is pleasant with lowering humidity by the middle of the week.

Enjoy the second to last weekend of summer and be safe!