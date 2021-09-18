Sunshine And Spot Storms Saturday Afternoon

Humidity ramped up in all of New England last night, resulting in a foggy start for most of us. Much of the fog has burned off, but there are still patches of low clouds. Also, a cold front moving in from the west and north is generating a few showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon, especially in the lakes and mountains region of western and northern New England.

Way out in the ocean is tropical storm Odette, with 45 mile an hour winds, it’s generating rough seas from Nantucket to the Cape Cod National Seashore where there is a rip current advisory.

For most of New England though it’s not a bad afternoon with equal amounts of clouds and sunshine and most of us not seeing any rain. Temperature in the 70s to 80°, cooler near the shore with wind out of the north and east 10-15 mph.

This front from Canada gradually moves to the south coast overnight tonight with a few showers possible. For most of us it’s a dry night with much less humid air coming into northern New England by sunrise. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s and 50s north, holding in the 60s south where it remains humid through early tomorrow morning.

Strong high pressure from Canada brings really nice weather for the next few days.

For our Sunday, any early clouds in southeastern New England will give way to blue sky. Otherwise, sunny with temperatures in the 60s north, and low 70s south, as the feel of autumn returns.

We have a nearly full moon lighting up the sky for our Sunday night, it will get pretty chilly in northern New England with perhaps the first frost for some near the Canadian border. Temperatures Monday morning in the 30s and 40s north, and 40s and 50s south.

That storm out in the ocean, Odette, will become a strong post-tropical cyclone, and stall south of Newfoundland. That creates a block in the atmosphere holding our nice weather in here through about Wednesday or so.

Then, with the autumnal equinox on Wednesday afternoon, it will actually feel like summer again with wind from the south and a sharp front generating showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night. It could be some significant thunderstorm activity into Thursday.

Then, the feel of autumn coming back in again for next weekend. Stay tuned to our first alert ten-day forecast for the latest updates.