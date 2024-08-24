Gorgeous Saturday in New England, with sunshine, warm temperatures

A beautiful start to the weekend with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Sunshine will be the theme this afternoon along with some fair-weather clouds, a thin layer of smoke from the western and Canadian wildfires in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere may dim out the sun a shade. Highs reach the low 80s, localized sea breezes nudge down temps a couple degrees at the coast.

An upper-level system works through New England Sunday, but not all is lost as the threat for showers across southern New England will be on the low side, higher across the northland.

Expect sunshine in the morning and clouds ‘building’ in the afternoon with an isolated shower or thunderstorm through Sunday evening. No reason to cancel your outdoor plans but keep an eye to the sky. Humidity will be a bit higher as well with high temps reaching the mid-80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the coast where a light sea breeze develops.

The new work week starts off on the unsettled side with widespread showers and storms around Monday afternoon, highs near 80. A bit more sunshine with an isolated shower Tuesday, temps in the upper 70s, more widespread showers and storms possible Wednesday as featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great afternoon!