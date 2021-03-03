Sunshine, Spring Weather Wednesday

Yesterday was certainly cold for early March. Parts of northern New England never made it out of the 10s! Wind chills were below zero throughout the day.

Don’t worry, today will be much warmer. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. We’ll be noticeably cooler for the rest of the weeks with highs falling short of 40.

The weekend is looking quiet. Most of New England will miss out of measurable precipitation through Sunday.

Next week, shower chances will increase, but so will our temperatures. A stretch of 60 degree warmth is possible. This will be the first prolonged stretch of Spring-like weather.