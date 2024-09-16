Sunshine, warm temperatures continue in New England — but rain inches closer

Hard to leave the weekend sunshine behind, so we brought it along to Monday -- with warm temperatures to boot. And it’s not just today. The warmest readings will be in the next two days as summery high-pressure crests over New England.

Haze will be a big feature in the sky along with remnant wildfire smoke (a mainstay in our skies since early summer). What’s notable about the warm weather is the absence of humidity. Dewpoints remain in the 50s, keeping the air comfortably dry and manageable.

Humidity will climb a bit by midweek as our gargantuan high-pressure system starts to crumble. This is the crux of the midweek forecast. How much does it weaken and allow the showers to sneak in?

We have a lot of uncertainty in this particular forecast thanks to the potential tropical system to our south. It may be wobbling in our direction, but just how much rain will make it up here? We don’t want to overpromise showers and be left with sprinkles and clouds.

We’ll see how it plays out, but in the meantime, enjoy the late summer temps.