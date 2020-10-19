Sununu to File Suit Against Mass. Monday Over Taxation of NH Remote Workers

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is filing a lawsuit against Massachusetts Monday over income tax for Granite State residents who work for Bay State companies.

Sununu and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald are scheduled to hold a press conference outside the New Hampshire Department of Justice at 8:30 a.m. to detail the lawsuit before he files it.

Sununu announced his plans to take the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court Friday after the Department of Revenue published a final rule imposing the state income tax on workers who used to commute to Massachusetts.

“Within five minutes of learning of this rule change, I immediately directed the Department of Justice to file a lawsuit in the United States Supreme Court on Monday,” Sununu said in a statement. “The Commonwealth has launched a direct attack on the New Hampshire Advantage, attempting to pick the pockets of our citizens. We are going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way, and we are going to win."

Massachusetts established a rule in March that would tax out-of-state workers who used to commute to Massachusetts. The state said the rule was aimed at helping companies avoid having to overhaul their payroll systems.

The rule was extended Friday through the end of the year or until the Massachusetts COVID-19 state of emergency is no longer in effect.

Sununu took issue with the move, saying that Massachusetts and other high-tax states were "pickpocketing" New Hampshire residents by taxing out-of-state employees who were no longer commuting into their states to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"They're coming after our citizens," the Republican governor told CNBC. "And we're going to put up a fight for it."

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, about 15% of New Hampshire commuters were driving to Massachusetts for work.