WATCH: Sununu to Give COVID Update After Allowing NH's Mask Mandate to Expire

Gov. Chris Sununu is holding a news conference on New Hampshire's coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon.

Watch his weekly COVID briefing in Concord above.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At the briefing last week, Sununu announced that he'd be allowing New Hampshire's mask mandate to expire. It became the first state in New England to do so at midnight on Saturday.

"I would love to see people continue to wear the masks," Sununu said last week. "The only thing changing is New Hampshire isn't coming down and saying 'thou shalt or must.'"

The statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Friday, April. 16.

The measure did not not limit private businesses or cities and towns from requiring masks, and some places, like Nashua and Keene, kept their mandates in effect.

Sununu said the state's other pandemic-related safety measures will lift on May 7, including retail and restaurant restrictions and the "Safer at Home" edict.

THREAD: As fatalities continue to decline, as hospitalizations remain manageable, and as vaccinations continue to increase, the state’s mask mandate will not be renewed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/w1jKVJQZXn — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 15, 2021

New Hampshire residents know how to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe without a state mandate - just as we did before the winter surge. 3/3 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 15, 2021

Last week's announcement followed a reduction in the state’s seven-day average of daily deaths to 0.6, the lowest since October, before the mask mandate had been implemented. Hospitalizations remained at a manageable level, and over 70% of residents 65 and older had been vaccinated.

Reaction was mixed among Granite State residents, with some supporting the mask mandate's end and others calling it premature, with the pandemic still a danger.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that the mask mandate will end Friday in New Hampshire, pointing to deaths being down. But experts say that number will rise without masks.

"I'm disappointed New Hampshire made this call because we're not there yet, we're just not there yet. We see what's going on in the rest of the country and we need a little bit more time," said Jessica dePontbriand, owner of jajaBelle's Bakery in Nashua, last week.

“If it’s crowded, I’ll probably still wear it just because it’s crowded," resident Judi Barthakur said. "But I go out a lot to walk and I refuse to wear a mask when I’m out there hiking and outside.”

New Hampshire began vaccinating people from out of state on Monday. Sununu had faced some criticism from Democrats and officials in college communities over the state’s initial decision to prohibit college students from other states and other non-residents from being vaccinated in New Hampshire, but the state found it would have plenty of doses to go around.

Also on Monday, schools in New Hampshire returned to full-time, in-person instruction five days a week, though a few were allowed to stay partially remote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.