‘Pandemonium' when Super Bowl shopping, snowstorm preps collide at Market Basket

"Yo, it is absolutely pandemonium in there," one Market Basket shopper told us Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

He described "lines all the way to the back," adding, "It is insane. People are fighting for eggs. There's no eggs."

That's what happens when snowstorm preparations collide with last-minute Super Bowl shopping, as Massachusetts was seeing Saturday night.

Another shopper at the Worcester Market Basket described congested aisles. Another, sporting an Eagles cap, called it a "crazy" experience — though, asked which was more important to prepare for, it was no contest: "The Super Bowl, obviously!"

The sentiment was shared widely on social media Saturday, and not just about Market Basket — NBC10 Boston's Oscar Margain reported an intense rush for supplies at the Dedham Costco.

If you intend on going to #Costco in #Dedham today, don’t. It’s busier than a winter holiday rush with massive discounts. Between #SuperBowl Sunday and the overnight snow, everyone is rushing to get supplies. #PerfectStorm



[image or embed] — Oscar Margáin (@oscarjournalist.bsky.social) February 8, 2025 at 11:06 AM

Market Basket the day before the Super Bowl and a winter storm was an unspeakably abhorrent experience. — Garitek (@Garitek) February 9, 2025

Survived grocery shopping on the rare eclipse of the night before a snow storm chaos and the day before the Super Bowl chaos, ensuring for quite the fun adventure with everyone else in the greater Boston area joining in

We home and so happy about it 🙌🏼 — Tim Doolan (@tdools) February 8, 2025



We home and so happy about it 🙌🏼 — Tim Doolan (@tdools) February 8, 2025

The timing didn't escape the region's governors. Both Massachusetts' Maura Healey and Rhode Island's Dan McKee urged people in their states to plan ahead.

"While the timing of this storm is fortunate and will minimize disruption, it is still important that residents take caution and plan ahead. We want everyone to stay safe throughout the night and be ready to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday," Healey said in a statement. "Thank you to all of the workers out there clearing the roads and sidewalks, keeping our trains running and checking utility lines to make sure we all stay safe and warm."

McKee went so far as to ask Rhode Islanders to shop early.

I convened my cabinet this afternoon to discuss storm preparedness efforts across all state agencies. Rhode Island is fully ready for snowfall.



Right now, we’re asking Rhode Islanders to plan for snow and do your Super Bowl shopping early. pic.twitter.com/8tBOYu15xH — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) February 7, 2025

For anyone who missed the pre-storm shopping rush, there's good news — the storm should clear out by noon on Super Bowl Sunday, meaning there will be time before the big game to crowd into supermarkets for last-minute chicken wings and chips (if not eggs).

