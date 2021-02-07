Super Bowl Snowstorm: What to Know About the Snow Hitting New England Sunday

A snowstorm is bearing down on Massachusetts that could make travel hazardous Sunday afternoon and evening -- just in time to inconvenience anyone headed to the Super Bowl parties that health experts have advised against.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine through early Monday morning.

The morning was quiet but snow will quickly pick up in intensity by brunch and continue through the afternoon, eventually tapering off between dinner and bedtime. Our forecast shows that southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut are due for the heaviest snowfall.

NECN

Several central and southern Massachusetts cities and towns issued snow emergencies ahead of the storm, though Boston was not among them.

Today: Snow and rain advancing quickly from southwest to northeast. Any rain should change to all snow,. Several inches likely by sunset. High in the 30s. Tonight: Evening snow showers or squalls ending by 9 PM. Clearing, windy and cold, lows near 20º. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high in the 20s, Wind from the west 20-25 mph diminishing in the afternoon.

The state's next-largest city, Worcester, did announce a parking ban beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, with no parking allowed on either side of primary arteries, bus routes and roads downtown. Parking will be limited to just the odd numbered side of the street elsewhere, and the city's public parking garages will be open for free for the duration of the ban.

Parking bans have also been announced for Brockton, Dartmouth, Fitchburg, New Bedford and Randolph, beginning as early as 6 a.m. Sunday in New Bedford.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan on Saturday declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, meaning there is no parking allowed on any city streets. Several lots and garages have been identified as off-street parking alternatives.

For some, however, the game is the easily the most important event of the day, as shoppers flocked to grocery stores Saturday to get their gameday meal ingredients.

“We’re not the type that run out and stock up on bred and milk. I just go out in whatever weather," said Mike Gollub, who was out picking up some last-minute items for his wife Saturday.

"We’re New Englanders. Ready for the game. Ready for the storm. Bring it on," he said.

But public health officials are urging people not to gather for big Super Bowl watch parties this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Metrics are declining from a surge that peaked around the new year. Dr. Sabrina Assoumou said that, to keep that trend going, people must continue to follow safety measures on Super Bowl Sunday and beyond.

"The way to make sure that we're all together again and celebrating at the Super Bowl next year ... is to this year to make the sacrifice and to celebrate virtually as much as possible," she said.

Boston Medical Center expert Dr. Sabrina Assoumou says Massachusetts is heading in the right direction after the holidays, but still encourages virtual gatherings.