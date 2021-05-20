Super603Day: Sununu Takes His Cousin From Mass. on Ultimate NH Road Trip

If you love the outdoors, chances are you love New Hampshire. The Granite State is home to some of the most beautiful places in the country. With its stunning lakes and picturesque mountains, you can create one of the most scenic road trips traversing the state.

From Mount Washington to Franconia Notch, Lake Winnipesaukee to Kancamagus Highway, New Hampshire has it all.

And who would know that better than Gov. Chris Sununu? The Republican governor is taking his cousin from Massachusetts on the ultimate New Hampshire road trip -- which he dubbed "Super603Day" -- to make sure everyone knows how much the state has to offer.

Tomorrow I'm taking my cousin from Massachusetts on the ULTIMATE New Hampshire road trip!



We are going to do what no one has done before in a single day and show everyone how much NH has to offer.



Tune in all day tomorrow on social media to see what a #Super603Day is all about!

Sununu spent Wednesday night camping at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, so the family duo could get up bright and early for a sunrise ATV ride. Sununu has been posting on his Twitter account and encouraged people to tune in all day to see what #Super603Day is all about.

In his first video from the day, the governor said they have "one heck of a day" planned. He said he thought they can get the sunrise-to-sunset adventure done. But first -- coffee.

"It's gonna be great," he said standing next to a campfire.

Starting the morning off at the campsite with breakfast by the fire and coffee from @AEroasteryCafe. The @MeandOllies Ollie Brew! Great NH coffee! #Super603Day pic.twitter.com/oYXmU3rDXG — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) May 20, 2021

The whole idea behind the ambitious day trip is to "highlight variety within proximity of the 603," Sununu said -- proving just how much there is to do without crossing state lines.

In fact, Thursdays are usually when Sununu holds his weekly COVID news conference, but this week he held it Tuesday -- he announced New Hampshire will soon end the $300 benefit that unemployed workers can get from the federal government but is introducing a $500-$1,000 bonus for unemployed people who find steady work.

The cousins kicked off the day with an ATV ride up Mount Jericho, where the governor couldn't help but take a dig at Massachusetts' rush hour traffic.

They don’t have rush hour like this in Massachusetts. #Super603Day pic.twitter.com/wT0l97ZfFm — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) May 20, 2021

Tuckerman Ravine was stop No. 2. With skis in the back of his Dodge, Sununu said they were ready to hike the ravine with an avalanche rescue dog named Lily. Before heading out though, the governor grabbed his Hike Safe card, telling hikers to make sure they grab one before hitting the trails, too.

About halfway up the trail, Sununu said it was clear he's "not in 'Appalachian Trail' shape anymore" -- like he was back in 1998.

"I guess 23 years and a few kids will do that to you," he said.

23 years after hiking the Appalachian and a couple of kids later, it’s clear I’m not in ‘Appalachian Trail’ shape anymore. About halfway up the trail to Tuckerman. #Super603Day pic.twitter.com/9Si94mCDUX — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) May 20, 2021

The rest of Thursday's stops remain to be seen. Sununu said they have a long way to go, but it was a perfect day for weather and they were having a great time. Keep up with #Super603Day by following along on Sununu's Twitter account -- maybe you'll get a few ideas for this summer.