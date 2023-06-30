Supreme Court decision on student loan forgiveness anticipated Friday

Another major decision is expected on Friday by the United States Supreme Court — this one, on the legality of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers.

That decision is expected to come down sometime around 10 a.m. Friday, which is when the Supreme Court begins releasing its rulings for the day. Friday is the last day of the current term.

Under President Biden’s proposed plan, federal student loan borrowers can have up to 20,000 dollars of their debt forgiven, a proposal that about 43 million Americans would stand to benefit from.

The rally comes as the high court’s justices hear challenges to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

It was paused in November, shortly after the Department of Education began approving applications for student loan debt relief – and the Court heard arguments in February.

In one suit, six Republican-led states argued that this type of debt forgiveness would hurt their states’ tax revenues.

If SCOTUS agrees, the timing could be troubling for borrowers. After a three-year pause due to COVID-19, federal student loan payments will be due starting in October.

According to a White House official, the pause will extend to either 60 days after June 30 or 60 days after the Supreme Court determines the legality of the forgiveness plan, whichever comes sooner, NBC News reported.

“Student loan repayment has been on pause for over three years," nasfaa.org Director of Government Relations Rachel Rotunda explained. "Going back to the beginning of the pandemic, we saw a pause in both student loan repayment as well as interest accrual put in place. So borrowers have not been required to be making monthly payments since that time.”

Even if the Supreme Court rules Biden’s plan is unconstitutional, the White House could pursue other avenues toward student loan forgiveness.