Local

Supreme Court

Supreme Court ends affirmative action: Read the full decision here

In a landmark decision that will surely have far-reaching impacts on the college admissions process, the United States Supreme Court has ruled against the way Harvard and University of North Carolina admit students — marking the end to affirmative action and considering race in the admissions process.

The decision came down on Thursday morning, representing a major shift in legal precedent for institutions of higher learning in the United States.

The country's highest court ruled that admissions programs at both Harvard and UNC violated the Equal Protection Clause.

You can read the full decision here:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtHarvard
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us