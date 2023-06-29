Supreme Court ends affirmative action: Read the full decision here

In a landmark decision that will surely have far-reaching impacts on the college admissions process, the United States Supreme Court has ruled against the way Harvard and University of North Carolina admit students — marking the end to affirmative action and considering race in the admissions process.

The decision came down on Thursday morning, representing a major shift in legal precedent for institutions of higher learning in the United States.

The country's highest court ruled that admissions programs at both Harvard and UNC violated the Equal Protection Clause.

You can read the full decision here: