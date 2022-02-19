Surveillance Footage Shows Cones Being Thrown Off Bridge Onto Charles River

Transportation officials have released footage showing traffic cones being thrown off the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge onto the Charles River.
The cones, part of a bicycle safety pilot program that launched in November, have repeatedly been removed from the bridge connecting Boston and Cambridge.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released the surveillance footage Friday following a public records request from the NBC10 Boston Investigators.
Last week, engineers spent hours retrieving 131 cones from the thinning ice below the roadway. The objects were also thrown onto the river back in January.
"It is a little bit of a dicey operation whenever you have ice on a river, it can be dangerous," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said last week.
MassDOT says it's unclear why someone would do this.
"It's hard to say," Gulliver said. "I mean, I don't know what the motivation is of somebody to just do that."