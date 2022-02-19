Local

Boston

Surveillance Footage Shows Cones Being Thrown Off Bridge Onto Charles River

MassDOT has been investigating repeated incidents in which traffic cones were thrown from the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge between Boston and Cambridge

By Staff Reports

Transportation officials have released footage showing traffic cones being thrown off the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge onto the Charles River.

The cones, part of a bicycle safety pilot program that launched in November, have repeatedly been removed from the bridge connecting Boston and Cambridge.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released the surveillance footage Friday following a public records request from the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

Last week, engineers spent hours retrieving 131 cones from the thinning ice below the roadway. The objects were also thrown onto the river back in January.

"It is a little bit of a dicey operation whenever you have ice on a river, it can be dangerous," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said last week.

MassDOT says it's unclear why someone would do this.

"It's hard to say," Gulliver said. "I mean, I don't know what the motivation is of somebody to just do that."

Crews worked to retrieve dozens of cones that were thrown from the roadway onto the thinning ice of the Charles River.

