Surveillance Video Captures Jeep Flip, Hit Multiple Parked Cars in Roxbury

Dramatic home surveillance video captured the moments when a driver in a speeding Jeep crashed into several parked cars in Roxbury early Thanksgiving morning.

It happened on Chesterton Street near Mass. Ave. around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The car “came barreling down the street. Like no lie barreling prob doing 50 miles per hour,” said Eric Samayoa, who caught the crash on his home surveillance camera.

“At four am my mother is screaming that a car flipped over and hit the cars,” Samayoa said.

This is video of the car the two men were driving —which they ditched following the crash— and ran off. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/I6kUW5hCjR — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) November 25, 2021

By the time police got to the scene the driver and passenger had made it out of the car. Boston police said the driver fled the scene and four cars were damaged in the crash.

Residents woke up this Thanksgiving morning to find their cars totaled. Samayoa said he was just thankful his mom wasn’t out there at the time.

“My mother is a manager at Panera bread. She gets up at like four in the morning to go to work. She’s usually at work at like 4:10, 4:20 and the accident happened at four in the morning….I’m thankful it’s Thanksgiving. If it was yesterday my mother could have been on her way to work,” he said.

All of the parked cars were unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.