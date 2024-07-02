New Hampshire

Suspect arrested in connection with fight, stabbing at bar in Portsmouth, NH

The victim is expected to survive, police said

By Marc Fortier

A suspect was arrested Monday in connection with a stabbing last month at a bar in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Shortly after midnight on June 22, Portsmouth police said they were called to The Press Room on Daniel Street for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they learned that one patron had assaulted another patron inside the bar, and during the altercation they stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and is expected to survive.

On Monday, the suspect, identified by police as Jazmin Diaz Barrientos, 23, of Newmarket, turned herself in to Portsmouth police on a warrant for second degree assault, criminal threatening, reckless conduct, two counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

Anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to call Officer Nicholas Young at 603-610-7645 or email him at youngn@portsmouthnhpd.gov.

