Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside of Lynn Market Basket held without bail

Adrian Pena, who faces a murder charge, will have a probable cause hearing next month

The 18-year-old man arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with a fatal shooting at a Market Basket parking lot in Lynn, Massachusetts, last month was held without bail on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on June 15 on Federal Street, Lynn police said, where 17-year-old Kai Burgos was found shot inside of a crashed car.

Burgos was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A month later, Adrian Pena was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Dominican Republic, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.

Pena, who faces a murder charge, will have a probable cause hearing next month.

