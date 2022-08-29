Teen Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Severely Injured 8-Year-Old on Cape Cod

A teen suspect in the hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left an 8-year-old severely hurt earlier this month has been arrested and charged, according to police in Yarmouth.

Jakob Gifford, an 18-year-old from Marstons Mills, Massachusetts, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident After Causing Personal Injury, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Withholding Evidence From a Criminal Proceeding, a news release from the Yarmouth Police Department said.

Gifford was arrested Saturday by Yarmouth police detectives, and is expected in court Monday.

The 8-year-old who was hurt in the hit-and-run was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home with family. The boy will require future medical procedures in the future, police said.

The driver is accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy on a scooter over the weekend on Cape Cod.

The crash took place just before 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to the Yarmouth Police Department. The 8-year-old boy was on his scooter on Higgins Crowell Road, near an office park north of Abells Road, with his grandmother and two siblings.

The SUV didn't stop after hitting the boy and continued driving south on toward Massachusetts Route 28, witnesses told police. When officers arrived, there were two bystanders performing first aid on the boy.

He was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston by helicopter.

"The car pushed him a few feet underneath like a bush and some tree branches," NBCUniversal employee Joseph McDavitt said, who saw the incident happen. "You see something like that, and it kind of just sticks with you."

McDavitt said his wife called 911, while he, the boy's grandmother and two siblings ran over to the boy.

"He was a tough kid, strong kid," McDavitt said. "And he was conscious throughout the whole time, just wanted to know what was going on. Wanted to know what the EMT people were doing."