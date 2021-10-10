Suspect Arrested in Multiple Break-Ins on Martha's Vineyard

A suspect is in police custody following reports of multiple break-ins in Tisbury, on Martha's Vineyard.

Multiple police departments responded to reports of multiple break-ins in the area of Franklin Street, Greenwood Avenue, Main Street, and North William Street that all occurred within a short timeframe.

Police say the suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges of vandalism and breaking and entering.

No information was given on the identity of the suspect.

Authorities say if any area residents find any items damaged or missing to call Tisbury Police.