A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA station last month.

MBTA Transit Police said they were called to the station around 6:19 p.m. on April 18 for the shooting, which left one person hurt.

The victim's injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was not identified due to his age. He will face attempted murder and firearms charges.