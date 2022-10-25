Suspect Being Brought to NH to Face Murder Charges in Couple's April Killing

The man arrested last week in the killings of a New Hampshire couple is being taken to the state from Vermont Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested on separate charges at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, last week. Authorities said he was set to fly to Germany days later; he was later charged in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

Clegg waived his right to an extradition hearing, allowing his transfer to New Hampshire to face the two counts of second-degree murder on April 18, Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said. Clegg is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

The couple was found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord on April 21, not far from the apartment complex where they lived.

Authorities searched for months for the Reids' killer or killers, announcing they were searching for a male "person of interest" in the case. Clegg, who was also wanted as a fugitive in the state of Utah, was taken into custody in Vermont last week.

Clegg is accused of shooting the couple multiple times.