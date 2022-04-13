Local

Suspect, Believed Armed, Flees Police, Sets Off Search Through MA, RI and CT

The suspect has been stopped on Route 78 in Connecticut, according to t Massachusetts State Police

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

A potentially armed suspect fleeing Massachusetts State Police led troopers into Rhode Island and now the investigation has moved into Connecticut.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma fled during a chase on Route 195 in Westport near Route 88. Police believe the suspect may be armed and asked the public not to approach the vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police said Rhode Island State Police units were also searching for the suspect vehicle before it was stopped by authorities on Route 78 in Connecticut, near the border of Westerly, Rhode Island. The situation is active and the public is asked to keep their distance.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

