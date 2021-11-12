Local

POLICE

Suspect on the Run Gets Stuck in Danvers Restaurant Boiler Room

A suspect was apprehended in the boiler room of The Friendly Toast restaurant in Danvers

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is in custody after climbing on the roof of a restaurant in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Fire officials on scene said the man was wanted for a crime. A search ensued and officials ended up finding the man on the roof of The Friendly Toast, a restaurant located near the Liberty Tree Mall. He then went down into the boiler room and couldn’t get out, which is where authorities were able to apprehend him.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was not immediately clear what the suspect was wanted for. Danvers Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

POLICEMassachusettsfirefightersDanversroof
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us