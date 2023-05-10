Man Killed, Another Critically Injured in July Fourth Shooting in Randolph, Mass.

A man who was wanted on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Randolph, Massachusetts, country club on the Fourth of July was arrested in Woburn Wednesday.

Jovani Delossantos, 29, was wanted in connection with a shooting outside the Mojitos Country Club on July 4, 2022, that killed 29-year-old Ivanildo Cabral and critically injured another person. Delossantos was indicted in March on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent to murder, and mayhem. He was arrested by a group that included members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and a representative of the US Marshal Service as well as local police.

Two other suspects were previously arrested - Shawn Johnson, 29, of Worcester, faces the same charges as Delossantos, plus a weapons charge. Bianca Chionchio, 28, was indicted as an accessory after the fact, accused of driving Johnson and Delossantos to New York after the shooting. Both are due in court later this year.

Mojitos Country Club is located right off the highway, across from the Showcase Cinemas in Randolph, and features multiple spaces for guests, including an outdoor pool.

Delossantos is due to be arraigned Thursday.

The Norfolk County DA's office is leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing.