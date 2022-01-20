Local

Fitchburg

Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Mass. Mother Hospitalized

According to a post by the victim's father, she was walking home from work when she was hit, and will need reconstructive surgery on her face and broken bones

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10

A suspect has been charged in a hit-and-run crash in Fitchburg that left a 22-year-old mother seriously hurt earlier this week.

Fitchburg Police said the suspect, 42-year-old Alvin J. Gaston of Ayer, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after the crash near 1115 Water St. on Monday night.

According to a post by the victim's father, his daughter Samantha was walking home from work when she was hit, and will need reconstructive surgery on her face and broken bones.

He added that she has a 6-year-old son who is devastated by what happened.

Police said Gaston will be summonsed to court at a later date.

