Suspect Charged in Shooting on MBTA Bus in Boston

A man has been charged in a shooting on an MBTA bus Monday morning in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, MBTA Transit Police confirmed Wednesday.

Police were called at 10:25 a.m. for a report of a person shot on board an MBTA bus in the area of 943 Morton Street in Boston. A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ricardo Blake, 35, of Mattapan, was arrested Wednesday morning. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-firearm and other firearms charges.

Based on early preliminary information, authorities believe the victim and suspect were in a verbal argument before shots were fired.

It was not immediately clear if Blake at an attorney.

