Suspect in Alleged DUI Crash That Killed Teen Due in Court

The man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in an alleged DUI car crash is due back in court Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

Gregory Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield, faces charges that include manslaughter and drunken driving in connection to the deadly crash that happened Sunday in Pembroke, Massachusetts.

Goodsell was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he decided to get behind the wheel after attending a work holiday party. During his arraignment on Monday, prosecutors said the defendant acknowledged to police at the scene of the crash that he “drank way too much.” He also allegedly admitted to using cocaine at a work holiday party.

A judge ordered the defendant to be held without bail as he waits for the dangerousness hearing.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Church and Oak Streets. Authorities said Goodsell was driving a company vehicle at the time of the incident and prosecutors said a half-empty bottle of whiskey was found in the truck after the defendant allegedly slammed into a Subaru.

Claire Zisseron, an 8th grade student at Rising Tide Charter Public School in Plymouth, was killed in the crash. Her 13-year-old friend was also critically injured in the incident and the driver, who was identified as Elizabeth Zisseron, was injured but has since been released from the hospital.

In a separate investigation, a 41-year-old man who also attended the same holiday party was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday. Joseph Amaral, of Marshfield, was an employee of Hi-Way Safety Systems and was found at the Comfort Inn in Rockland. His cause of death remains under investigation, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.