Local
Massachusetts

Suspect in Christmas Morning Break-ins Faces Judge

By Mike Manzoni

By Mike Manzoni

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man who police said broke into about a dozen cars and a garage early Christmas morning in Swampscott, Massachusetts, faced a judge Thursday, as prosecutors outlined his lengthy criminal history and drug addiction.

Dante Diodati, 27, of Gloucester, drove around without a license, breaking into random, unlocked cars, according to prosecutors. He got away with a large TV, gift cards and a video game system, they said.

He was arrested shortly after one of his victims identified him to police.

Local

Deval Patrick 18 mins ago

Patrick Short on Signatures to Make Michigan Primary Ballot

impeachment 2 hours ago

Vt. Sen. Leahy: Senate Must Be ‘Conscience of the Country’ on Impeachment

Prosecutors said Diodati has a 14-page arrest record and a serious drug problem. They said he told police he wanted to steal to get high on heroin.

"Luckily, we just emptied the car a couple hours before," said Todd Flannery, who woke up and found a stranger rummaging through his truck. "He jumped in his car and ended up running over here and headed that way and, by that time, my wife called the police, there were five cruisers in this area and they got him a football field away."

Diodati pleaded not guilty to several charges, including breaking and entering. His bail was set at $10,000 cash.

He's due back in court Jan. 23.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsGloucesterSwampscott
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us