Suspect In Custody Following Triple Stabbing in Quincy

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly stabbed three people outside of a bar in Quincy, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Tyler McLean, 24, of Weymouth, is accused of stabbing three people outside of Rags Tavern in Quincy after words were exchanged via text or social media with one of the victims, ending with an agreement to fight in the parking lot, according to Quincy police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responded to a call around 1:02 a.m. Saturday, where they discovered three stabbing victims, one of whom was said to be bleeding profusely while two others held him upright. One officer on the scene witnessed McLean throw something over a fence, which was later discovered by a K-9 officer to be a knife.

Later on, McLean was identified by the victims as the suspect, according to police.

One victim was transported to Boston Medical Center with what officials are calling serious injuries, including stab wounds to the stomach, shoulder and bicep. The other two victims were transported to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, one with stab wounds near their hip and one with stab wounds to their shoulder and back of the neck.

No victims were identified, other than that they are between 20 and 21 years old.

It is unclear if any of the victims or McLean ever entered Rags Tavern, according to the police.

McLean, who was treated for a facial wound at Milton Hospital before being turned over to Quincy Police, is being held on three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

McLean will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.