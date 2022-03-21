Suspect in Deadly Norwood Drive-By Shooting Arrested in Florida

The second suspected wanted in the drive-by-shooting that left another man dead in Norwood, Massachusetts in September has been arrested in Florida, according to Norwood police.

Shakim Lewis-Johnson, a 28-year-old from Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, was shot multiple times outside of a car as he left a friend's house on Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m. on September 18.

Norwood police found Lewis-Johnson alive but wounded at the scene. He was flown in a medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, but did not survive emergency surgery, the prosecutors said.

Authorities have been searching for 27-year-old Ernest Payne of Cambridge, who was wanted on murder charges in the death of Shakim Lewis-Johnson in Norwood, Massachusetts, since September. Payne was arrested last week in Florida, with help from the U.S. Marshals, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and State Police CPAC and NPD Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Payne's alleged accomplice, Anthony Loper-Feaster of Salem, turned himself in several weeks after the shooting.

Neighbors said they were watching the New England Patriots game and heard between six and eight gunshots. They said they initially thought it was just fireworks.

One neighbor said they saw a male victim lying in the street, and Brooks said this week that the area typically doesn't get many shootings.

