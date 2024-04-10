Massachusetts

Suspect in deadly Waltham crash due in court on new charges

Peter Simon is accused of driving a stolen truck on Dec. 6, 2023, when he slammed into Officer Paul Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

The New Hampshire man accused of killing a Waltham, Massachusetts, police officer and a National Grid worker back in December will be arraigned on new charges Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted Peter Simon, 54, last month of more than 20 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide.

Simon is accused of driving a stolen truck on Dec. 6, 2023, when he slammed into Officer Paul Tracey, 58, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36, of Cambridge.

The 54-year-old then allegedly hit several other vehicles before being arrested. He's currently being held without bail.

