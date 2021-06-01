Local

Suspect in North Attleboro Slaying Held Without Bail

Prosecutors say the man found fatally shot in his North Attleboro apartment last week was killed in a dispute during a drug deal

By Jake Levin

The man found fatally shot in his North Attleboro, Massachusetts apartment last week was killed in a dispute during a drug deal, prosecutors said at the suspect's arraignment on Tuesday.

Adam Walker, 33, whose last known address was in East Providence, Rhode Island, was held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder and gun charges in the death of Peter Schifone.

Schifone, 38, was found shot in his apartment last Wednesday. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to authorities.

Walker was caught Friday night in Swansea and held over the weekend. He was identified asna suspect through surveillance video that showed him entering the home and then minutes later running out, prosecutors said.

Walker's attorney, Frank Camara, did not seek bail and said he is still sorting out the case.

"Right now we are at the investigatory stage,” he said. “I'm just getting police reports and information coming to me so I don't really have much to say.”
It was the first homicide in North Attleborough in almost two years.

