Local
Boston police

Suspect In Police Cruiser Bomb Found Guilty

The roadside bomb injured three Boston police offers in 2017

By Abby Vervaeke

By Abby Vervaeke

Gavel Pexels close-up-court-courthouse-hammer-534204
Pexels/CC

A man who planted and detonated an improvised explosive device next to a Boston police cruiser in 2017 was found guilty on Thursday.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced that 45-year-old Asim Kieta was sentenced to 15-18 years in state prison and five years probation on Friday. In a jury-waived trial, Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke found Kieta guilty.

The bomb was detonated in two stages, according Rollins' office. The second blast injured three officers in South Boston who were clearing the area of pedestrian and motor traffic during morning rush hour.

Local

New England Patriots 49 mins ago

A Closer Analysis of Tom Brady’s Cryptic Photo

cybercrimes 2 hours ago

‘The Most Unthinkable Abuse’: Agents Push to Find Child Predators on Dark Web

“This was an act of violence designed to inflict injury. Police officers have an incredibly difficult, and at time dangerous, job. They are here to help us and protect the community from harm. My office will hold people accountable when they are violent or cause serious harm to others," said Rollins in a statement.

Each of the three injured officers has fully recovered.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeRachael RollinsSuffolk district attorney
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us