Suspect Found at Scene of Roxbury Death Investigation Rescued After Diving Out 12th Floor Window

A suspect found at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood dove from a 12th-floor window and had to be rescued by first responders, Boston police said Monday.

Boston police said the investigation began around 8 p.m. Sunday night when were called to the building on Northhampton Street for a well-being check. When they arrived they found one person dead and a second person inside.

According to police, that person threatened police and officers had to use de-escalation tactics to try to control the situation. At one point, the suspect broke a window of the 12th-floor apartment and tried to jump out.

The suspect got caught in the window and was hanging until officers went to the apartment below and were able to rescue them.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

An investigation is underway and Boston Police Homicide Detectives are involved. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 617-343-4470, or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

More details were not immediately available.