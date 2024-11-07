Waterbury

Suspect in sex assault of girl in Connecticut accused of another child sex assault: police

A Seymour man who is accused of luring a girl into his pickup in Waterbury in October, kidnapping her and sexually assaulting her is accused of luring another child into his vehicle in Waterbury and sexually assaulting her in September, according to police.

Police said investigators with the Waterbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation received a complaint on Oct. 15 about the sexual assault of a girl on Sept. 28.

The victim said she was walking home when 45-year-old Michael Dewitt, of Seymour, lured her into a vehicle and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Oct. 25, charging Dewitt with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the fourth degree and commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Dewitt is in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on a $550,000 bond and he is scheduled to be served with a warrant at his scheduled court date today, police said.

This warrant has a court-ordered bond of $750,000.

Police ask anyone who has any further information about this incident or any other incident involving Dewitt to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

New Haven police said last month that Dewitt is suspected of sexual assault in New Haven 10 years ago when the victim was a minor.

