Suspect in skateboard attack on Worcester library staffer appears in court

All Worcester Public Library branches were closed Friday to address a violent attack against one of the main branch staff members.

The city says a man assaulted an employee with a skateboard.

NBC10 Boston spoke with a former librarian who now volunteers at the min branch. As soon as she heard about the attack, she rushed toward her friend.

“There was a lot of commotion everybody came together to help,” Iris Delgado said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Delgado said she was volunteering when she heard the distress call. The staff member was hit in the back of the head with a skateboard.

“He didn’t even know what happened when he was on the ground. He just hit him and he fell.”

She said the unprovoked attack happened before closing on Thursday, with a security officer tackling the suspect to stop it.

“He managed to get him down to the floor and hold him down under police officers came.”

Police said the victim fell to the ground and was unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.

Harry Frotman, 31, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“he did have lacerations to the back of his head swollen face some whiplash from the attack from the defendant,” state prosecutor Cailin Bullet said in court.

The defense said there is indication mental health may be an issue in the case. A court-assigned psychologist was unable to evaluate Frotman.

“Mr. Frotman declined to speak to me he turned his back on me,” explained Alan Schoenberger, the court-assigned psychologist.

The alleged assault prompted all six Worcester Public Library branches to close Friday, the city saying in a statement:

“Violence is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. The library will remain an open and welcoming place for all members of the community, but this sacred space and those who operate it must be treated with respect…”

Delgado, who has worked at the library for over 40 years, knew the victim well and feared for his life.

“He’s like a brother to me. I work with him for so many years,” she said “He’s like a big loving teddy bear who helps everyone and his work excellent has been with the city for years.”

Delgado said she would like to see the city assign more security officers to the library.

Police said the victim is recovering and did not suffer critical injuries. Frotman is being held under a $10,000 cash bail. He’s due in court again on Sept. 9.