Suspect remains on the loose after police standoff in Merrimack, NH

There is no known threat to the general public, according to police

By Marc Fortier

A suspect remains on the loose after a standoff with police at a home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night.

Merrimack police said they responded at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to a residence on Adams Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that the victims in the house were safe.

Police established a perimeter and a SWAT team was called in to assist. The house and the area around it were later rendered safe, police said, but the suspect was not located.

There is no known threat to the general public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Merrimack police said criminal charges might be forthcoming. No further details were released.

