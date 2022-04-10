Suspect Shot by Police in Revere Facing Assault and Weapons Charges

A man who was injured Friday night in a police shooting in Revere, Massachusetts will face assault and weapons charges, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Revere police said around 9:30 p.m. that they were investigating the shooting at Broadway and Fernwood Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Cote of Revere, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the DA.

Authorities said Cote shot at officers, who were responding to a call reporting a man acting in a threatening manner. Prosecutors said a handgun and spent ammunition cases were found at the scene.

A witness, who was withdrawing cash from the TD Bank ATM when the incident unfolded, told NBC10 Boston on Friday there was a man waving a gun in the middle of the street. He says several police cruisers arrived, and an officer told the man in the street to drop his gun and then several shots were fired.

Investigation under way Broadway/Fernwood Ave. Officer involved shooting. One suspect suffered a non life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and transported to the hospital. Please avoid the area. — Revere Police (@reverepolice) April 9, 2022

Footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed a large section of the road blocked off with yellow crime scene police tape and numerous police vehicles on scene. The yellow tape appeared to extend into the parking lots of both Walgreens and TD Bank, which are on opposite sides of Broadway.

One evidence marker was next to a gun that could also be seen on the ground right near a police vehicle.

The witness said he ducked for cover, only 100 feet away from the gunfire.

"Walking to the ATM, turned around, heard someone yelling some stuff, next thing I know police are coming in, all of a sudden I hear 'drop the gun,'" he said. "Next thing you know, I'm turning to try not to look at the situation, just hear pow pow pow. Three or four shots rang out. Ran to get covered. Next thing I know the guy's down. And then I got out as soon as I can before I got blocked in."

Police confirmed an officer fired his weapon and struck the suspect. They say there was an exchange of gunfire, and the man fired first.

Cote faces assault and weapons charges and is due to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.