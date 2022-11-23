Local

Boston police

Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case

Boston police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault they say happened earlier this month

By Matt Fortin and Lauren Melendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, on the 200 block of Tremont Street in the city's Theater District, police said.

Officers believe the man suspected of throwing the punch got onboard a private chartered bus following the incident. Police said they've been able to identify the bus and several people involved, but not the suspect himself.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4571. You can anonymously report information at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

More Boston Police Stories

Boston 17 hours ago

Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant

South Boston Nov 18

Possible Fetus, ‘Additional Human Remains' Found in Boston Apartment, Police Say

This article tagged under:

Boston police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us