Dorchester Hit-and-Run

Driver Sought in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dorchester

The incident occurred late Saturday night in Dorchester

By Jake Levin

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver in an ongoing fatal hit-and-run investigation.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 15, around 11:27 p.m. in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street in Dorchester. The vehicle involved the incident is described as a light green 2006 Kia Sportage with the Massachusetts license plate 7RN971, according to police.

The name of the victim in the incident has not been released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call Boston Police Department Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Those wishing to assist anonymously may call 1-800-494-TIPS or text "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

