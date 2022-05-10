Local

New Hampshire

Suspect Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Woman as She Left New Hampshire Store

A customer at the Manchester convenience store said she was shopping in late April and a man followed her home

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire have released surveillance photos of a man accused of following a woman home and attacking her.

Investigators said the man seen in the images above is responsible for a sexual assault after leaving the Seven Days Market.

"I feel unsafe because of it," said Coven Covey, who lives in the neighborhood. "I don’t go to that store by myself, I usually have someone go with me or I’ll go to a different one."

A customer at the Manchester convenience store said she was shopping in late April and a man followed her home. She told police he came up behind her and grabbed her in a sexual manner.

"There’s a lot of single women that live in this area," said neighborhood resident Bruce Allaire. "So some degenerate to follow her home and feel like he can have his way, it’s a little messed up."

The market provided surveillance photos to police, telling investigators he’s known to frequent the store and may live in the area.

Police are asking for the public's help to track the man down. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 603-668-8711 or anonymously call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERsexual assaultattack
