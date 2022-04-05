Suspected Drunk Driver Charged in Crash That Left Man Fighting for His Life

A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in downtown Boston Monday and the driver has been charged with operating under the influence, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Abana Cabrera, 36, is accused of driving drunk and hitting the victim as he crossed Kneeland Street just before 1 a.m. Monday. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Tufts Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, the DA's office said.

Cabrera reportedly told police that she had been drinking since 4 p.m. Investigators noted that her breath smelled of alcohol during her interview. She was previously convicted of driving under the influence in Nevada in 2016, the DA's office said.

“Anyone who gets behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs has the potential to injure or kill themselves or any other member of our community. My office is available to the victim and his family as they navigate these terrible events,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cabrera was arraigned Monday on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, OUI alcohol as a second offense, and failure to stop or yield. Bail was set at $7,500. Cabrera will also have to submit to GPS monitoring, surrender any passports, and is not allowed to drive or consume alcohol.

She is next set to appear in court on May 6.