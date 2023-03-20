Local

Suspected Gunman IDed in Shooting of Father in Lawrence, DA Says

The shooting on Walnut Street was reported in a series of 911 calls just before midnight Friday

By Staff Reports

Authorities have identified the person who they believe fatally shot a man in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Friday night, prosecutors said Monday.

They also identified the man who was killed as Christopher Garcia. A family member over the weekend described him as a father of a toddler and a baby who lived for his wife and children.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office on Monday didn't provide the name of the person they believe fatally shot Garcia in the abdomen. They noted the investigation into the shooting remained active Monday.

The shooting on Walnut Street was reported in a series of 911 calls just before midnight Friday. Responding officers found the stricken man, who was pronounced dead after being rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, authorities have said.

