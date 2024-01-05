Suspected peeping Tom caught on camera in Braintree

Police are searching for a suspected peeping Tom believed involved in several incidents in Braintree, Massachusetts, and released surveillance footage of the suspect Friday.

Investigators said while the motivation is unknown, the person was reported to be watching or filming young women or girls in their homes in two neighborhoods - in the areas of Alida Road and Angela Road. Police said most of the reports are from November 2023 or later, though some may date back to 2021. The incidents have happened from early evening to early morning.

Residents are asked to check any home surveillance systems for the alleged peeper, who is described as a male of average height and build.

In surveillance footage provided by Braintree police, a suspect can be seen walking around homes and yards. In at least one clip he is seen approaching the window of a home and appears to look inside.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to police at 781-794-8620 or, in an emergency, call 911.