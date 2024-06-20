Suspected shoplifters believed involved in RI police shooting arrested in Boston

Two people suspected in a shoplifting incident that led to a police officer firing their weapon in Rhode Island were arrested in Boston on Tuesday.

Investigators say it started in Cranston, Rhode Island, on Sunday, when a store employee at the Garden City Shopping Center reported someone shoplifting at the store. A license plate number and vehicle description were given to patrol officers, who found the vehicle about five minutes later on Reservoir Avenue. near the onramp to Route 10.

According to police, officers tried to stop the car and ordered the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Michael Campagna, of South Boston, out of the vehicle. Police say that instead, Campagna hit the gas, speeding away and running over an officer's foot.

The officer was taken to Kent County Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and later released.

A Cranston police officer shot their gun during the confrontation, according to police.

Campagna and a second suspect, Megan O'Brien of Lynn, Massachusetts, were arrested at the JFK MBTA station on Tuesday by US Marshals and local agencies.

Once extradited, Campagna faces charges of felony assault and/or battery, assault on a police officer, reckless driving, eluding officers, obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty, resisting arrest, and conspiracy. O'Brien was charged with felony assault and/or battery, assault on a police officer, aiding and abetting and conspiracy. Both also have warrants out for shoplifting.