South Boston

Suspects in South Boston high-speed chase expected in court

Officers found a backpack spotted earlier with Meade, containing a handgun, bullets and drugs, police said

By Staff Reports

A man and a woman accused of leading police into a high-speed chase in South Boston last month are expected in court on Friday.

Christopher Meade, 30, and Kailynn Almeida, 23, were driving around Dorchester on Dec. 12, when Boston police said they identified their SUV as a potential connection to a shooting that prompted the pursuit, which ended in South Boston.

Officers found a backpack spotted earlier with Meade, containing a handgun, bullets and drugs, police said.

More South Boston news

South Boston Dec 28, 2023

2 South Boston churches broken into in separate incidents hours apart

Dec 22, 2023

Car fleeing traffic stop crashes into South Boston building, police say

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

South Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us