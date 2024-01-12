Suspects in South Boston high-speed chase expected in court

A man and a woman accused of leading police into a high-speed chase in South Boston last month are expected in court on Friday.

Christopher Meade, 30, and Kailynn Almeida, 23, were driving around Dorchester on Dec. 12, when Boston police said they identified their SUV as a potential connection to a shooting that prompted the pursuit, which ended in South Boston.

Officers found a backpack spotted earlier with Meade, containing a handgun, bullets and drugs, police said.