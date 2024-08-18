Maine

Suspects wanted for taking construction forklift on a joyride, striking power lines

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

Police in Auburn, Maine, are searching for multiple people who allegedly broke into a storage facility construction site and took a forklift for a joyride.

According to police, the incident took place overnight on Turner and Center Streets in Auburn. Police say the suspects extended the forks and entangled them in the power lines overhead, which caused a significant power outage in the area.

Central Maine Power is working to repair the damage and restore power.

No one was injured. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and have not released details on the number of people who were involved.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us